Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wuhan
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 08:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 08:29 IST
FACTBOX-What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An outbreak of a new coronavirus that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people globally. Global health authorities fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

KNOWN CASES

China's National Health Commission confirmed 571 cases and 17 deaths at the end of Jan 22.

Thailand reported four cases, and South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United States one each. Patients in these cases were either residents of Wuhan or recent visitors to the city.

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING ORIGIN

Chinese authorities are trying to determine the origin of the virus, which they say came from a market in Wuhan where wildlife was traded illegally. The World Health Organization (WHO) says an animal appears most likely to be the primary source. China's National Health Commission Vice Minister Li Bin told reporters on Jan. 22 there was evidence of respiratory transmission of the virus from patient to patient. Chinese authorities say 15 medical staff have been infected.

Some experts say the virus may not be as deadly as other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people during a 2002-2003 outbreak also originating from China.

COUNTER-MEASURES

There is no vaccine for the new virus, which China says is mutating. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Chinese authorities shut down all urban transport networks and suspended outgoing flights from Wuhan as of 0200 GMT Thursday, urged residents to not leave the city and advised against travel into the city.

They have also stepped up monitoring and disinfection efforts ahead of the Lunar New Year break that starts on Jan. 24. Airports in the United States and Britain, as well as many Asian countries, including Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea, stepped up screening of passengers from Wuhan. Russia strengthened sanitary and quarantine controls at entry points.

Taiwan advised people not to visit Wuhan unless absolutely necessary and suspended Wuhan tourist groups from visiting the island. Britain, Singapore and Australia also have advised against all but essential travel to the city. The WHO sent directives to hospitals around the world on infection prevention and control. The U.N. body will decide on Thursday whether to declare the outbreak a global emergency.

PUBLIC, COMPANIES REACT

While the WHO has yet to recommend trade or travel restrictions, some Chinese travel booking platforms and airlines have offered free cancellations for Wuhan trips.

Beyond Wuhan, some Chinese have begun cancelling travel plans for the Lunar New Year and avoiding public areas like cinemas and shopping centres. Companies are handing out masks and warning staff to avoid Wuhan. Shanghai's Disneyland will waive some rescheduling fees for customers who change travel plans.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will let passengers to Wuhan change or cancel flights without charge through Feb. 15 and permit cabin crew to wear masks on flights to the mainland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Collins pours in 33 as Hawks top Clippers

John Collins scored 33 points, and reserve Brandon Goodwin scored all of his 19 points in the second half to help the short-handed Hawks erase a 21-point deficit and defeat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 102-95 on Wednesday in Atlant...

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia to buy more sugar from India to help resolve palm oil spat - sources

Malaysias top sugar refiner said it will increase purchases of the commodity from India, which according to two sources is part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil. MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will buy 130,00...

UPDATE 9-Democrats accuse Trump at impeachment trial of corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine

Democrats accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial on Wednesday of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected and warned that Americas global prestige would suffer if the U.S. Senate acquits him. The Repu...

Six children injured in collision between two buses

Six children were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhis Naraina area, officials said.According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the incident.The six children...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020