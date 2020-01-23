Australia authorities lose contact with air tanker fighting fires

Australian authorities have lost contact with a large air tanker fighting bush fires in alpine areas of the southeastern state of New South Wales, they said on Thursday.

"The New South Wales rural fire service is investigating reports of a serious incident involving an aircraft in southern New South Wales this afternoon," it said on Twitter.

Fire crews have been battling blazes in the area amid extreme temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.