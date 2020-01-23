Left Menu
Foreign news schedule for Thursday, Jan 23

Foreign news schedule for Thursday, Jan 23

- Updates on the spread of the virus outbreak in China.

- Developments on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by the Senate.

- World leaders meeting in Israel to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the World War II death camp.

- Developments on death of Indian tourists in Nepal.

- Stories on Australia bushfires.

