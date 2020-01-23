Foreign news schedule for Thursday, Jan 23
- Updates on the spread of the virus outbreak in China.
- Developments on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by the Senate.
- World leaders meeting in Israel to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the World War II death camp.
- Developments on death of Indian tourists in Nepal.
- Stories on Australia bushfires.
