UPDATE 1-Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to Wuhan due to new coronavirus
Japan on Thursday raised its infectious disease advisory level for the Chinese city of Wuhan to two from one, urging its citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the place considered the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The disease has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people. Democratic Republic of Congo, hit by an Ebola outbreak, is the only other destination for which Japan holds the same travel advisory level, a foreign ministry official said.
In the scale of one to four, the level one advisory asks travelers to take sufficient caution. A level 4 advisory urges citizens not to travel to the area and those who are already in the region to evacuate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Wuhan
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Japan PM Abe to cancel weekend trip to Middle East -TV Asahi
Japan PM Abe to cancel weekend trip to Middle East - TV Asahi
Trial of Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people broken off
UPDATE 1-Japan halts trial of man accused of killing 19 disabled people
Man pleads not guilty in Japan murder of 19 at care home