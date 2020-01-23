Passengers from China's Wuhan arriving in Rome checked for coronavirus - airport spokesman

Passengers on a China Southern Airlines flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan arriving at Rome's Fiumicino airport early on Thursday were checked for signs of coronavirus, an airport spokesman said.

The check on the 202 passengers and crew was the first since Italian health authorities ordered special control measures to prevent transmission of the virus this week. There was no information on any possible suspected cases.

