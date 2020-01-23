Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak conducts successful training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:14 IST
Pak conducts successful training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', which can strike targets up to 290 kilometers. "The training launch was part of Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a statement.

The 'Ghaznavi' missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto a range of 290 kilometers, the statement said. The launch was witnessed by Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations, according to the state-run Radio Pakistan.

"Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces Command for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system," the statement said. He also "expressed full confidence in the robust Strategic Command and Control System and the capability of Strategic Forces", it added.

Pakistan test-fired 'Ghaznavi' on August 29, 2019, also, days after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. India and Pakistan have been at odds after New Delhi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Pakistan reacted strongly to India's decision and downgraded bilateral ties and expelled the Indian envoy. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter. It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

SC reserves verdict on review plea of woman, lover who killed 7 family members

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved verdict on a plea seeking review of death penalty it awarded to a woman and her lover for killing her parents, two brothers and their wives and strangulating her 10-month-old nephew in Uttar Pradesh. A be...

Youth Congress launches campaign to demand National Register for Unemployed

The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday launched a nationwide campaign to press the government for a National Register of Unemployed NRU and asked it what steps it was taking to address unemployment. The campaign was launched at the Congress ...

Strides Consumer plans to expand product portfolio, network

Bengaluru-based healthcare company Strides Consumer Private Ltd SCPL has firmed up plans to boost its product portfolio and expand presence across the country in the next six months, an official said on Thursday. Strides Consumer is at pre...

India to take 15% share of gas in energy basket by 2030: Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has called upon all the stakeholders to contribute positively in transforming India into a gas-based economy. Presiding over the national conclave on emerging opportunities in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020