Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police bust ring accused of smuggling 10,000 migrants to UK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:33 IST
Police bust ring accused of smuggling 10,000 migrants to UK

Paris, Jan 23 (AP) French and Dutch police have arrested 23 suspected members of a criminal network that has smuggled as many as 10,000 migrants from France to Britain, according to the European police agency Europol. The network was suspected of earning 70 million euros (USD 77.6 million) in profits by organising illegal passages for migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Iran, Europol said Thursday.

The migrants traveled to Britain from around the western French cities of Le Mans and Poitiers. Many of them faced life-threatening conditions, hidden in refrigerator trucks crossing the English Channel by ferry or undersea train. As many as 20 migrants were held in each truck and each paid as much as 7,000 euros (USD 7,760) for the crossing, Europol said.

A suspect in the Netherlands collected those payments via an underground banking system, Europol said. Police seized firearms and vehicles in five searches, and the migrants found during the operation were taken to safety. Ton van Lierop, a spokesman for Eurojust, said most of the arrests were Tuesday in France.

The operation came amid renewed attention to migrants risking their lives in trucks trying to cross the Channel after 39 Vietnamese trying to enter Britain died in October in a refrigerated truck container. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish aid groups building houses in Syria for Idlib's displaced

Turkish aid groups have begun building more than 10,000 houses in Syrias northwestern province of Idlib to shelter growing numbers of people displaced by fighting, while Turkey seeks to prevent a new influx of migrants fleeing from Syria. T...

U.S. Democrats push resistant Republicans to join case for ousting Trump

Democrats planned to plow ahead on Thursday at President Donald Trumps impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but Republicans showed no signs of softening their resistance to the Democratic cause.U.S. Represent...

India expresses solidarity with Israel as world leaders gather in Jerusalem against anti-Semitism

India on Thursday expressed solidarity with Israel as the world leaders from 47 countries descended in Jerusalem to attend the World Holocaust Forum and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz camp. India expresses s...

Cong suffering from 'mental bankruptcy', says J P Nadda

Newly elected BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday slammed the Congress for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from mental bankruptcy. The Congress has lost all hopes. Its leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020