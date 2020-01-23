Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam confirms two cases of SARS-like coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:54 IST
Vietnam confirms two cases of SARS-like coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Chinese nationals in Vietnam have tested positive for the SARS-like coronavirus and are being treated in hospital, officials said on Thursday. A Chinese man living in Ho Chi Minh City was infected by his father who traveled to Vietnam on January 13 from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

The father was hospitalized on January 17 with a high fever, days before his son showed symptoms, health officials said. Both were quarantined and tested positive for coronavirus, a new infection that has already killed 17 people in China and infected more than 570.

"The patients have shown signs of good recovery, (their) fever has reduced and they can eat now," Doctor Nguyen Ngoc Sang said Thursday at a meeting at Ho Chi Minh City's Cho Ray hospital. Vietnam's deputy health minister urged all precautions to avoid any further spread.

"We should immediately test any suspected cases so that we can detect (the disease) quicker. We don't want it to spread to the public," Nguyen Truong Son said at the meeting attended by reporters. Vietnam shares a long porous border with China and welcomes millions of visitors a year from its northern neighbor.

Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and the United States have all reported confirmed cases of the new virus after it first emerged in China on December 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

If CAA is upheld, it would be end of secularism: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that if the Supreme Court held the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as constitutional, it would be the last nail in the coffin of secularism. The Muslim community in the country was livi...

UPDATE 1-Brazil urges India to cut import taxes on chicken products

Brazil wants India to cut its import taxes on chicken and chicken products, so it can cash in on Indias burgeoning demand for poultry and poultry products as incomes rise and food habits change. India imposes a 100 import tax on chicken pro...

Madagascar floods kill at least 12 people, with more missing

Floods across the island of Madagascar has killed at least 12 people this week, with 18 missings, after unseasonably heavy rain, the national disaster office said on Thursday. Parts of Africa have experienced heavy rain in recent months bec...

Turkey to start screening passengers on flights from China -Anadolu

Turkey will screen passengers on all flights from China with thermal cameras upon arrival, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.A coronavirus outbreak in China has killed 17 people and infected more than 630. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020