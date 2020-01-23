Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan vets scramble to save park's malnourished lions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:53 IST
Sudan vets scramble to save park's malnourished lions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sudanese vets scrambled Thursday to save four surviving captive lions of five that were left sick and malnourished in a Khartoum park during months of political and economic turmoil. The fifth, a lioness, died on Monday of dehydration and lack of food despite receiving intravenous fluids for several days following the launch of an online campaign for veterinary help.

The animals had lost as much as two-thirds of their body weight as a result of going unfed for weeks as Sudan's chronic cash shortage hit donations. "It is the failure of park administrators. They are not providing the animals with food," said veterinarian Mudassar Abu Sufian, who is now monitoring the health of the four lions.

He said the lioness that died on Monday had "starved to death". "The lioness died of malnutrition and from an overall contaminated environment it lived in."

Al-Qureshi Park is managed by Khartoum municipality but funded in part by private donations, which have dried up in the face of the economic crisis that triggered nationwide protests though much of last year. "I fully blame the wildlife police. We have a contract with them and according to it they have to provide the meat," said Badrelddine Suleiman, a private donor operating the park along with the municipality.

"If there is any shortage of meat they have to make up for it. We have done enough." An online campaign under the hashtag #Sudananimalrescue launched by a Khartoum based software engineer Osman Salih to help save the lions has grown over the past few days.

"It's so upsetting. These lions have been suffering for so long," Salih told AFP. "We were so late in rescuing them and were unable to save the one that died." A second lioness was also sick but her condition has improved, an AFP correspondent reported after touring Al-Qureshi Park in an upscale district of Khartoum.

Salih said a group of international wildlife conservationists had contacted him offering their help to save the lions. "They are specialists and are planning to come to Khartoum with their kits and resources," he said.

It is not known how many lions survive in the wild in Sudan, but a population lives in Dinder National Park on the border with Ethiopia. African lions are classified as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their population dropped by 43 percent between 1993 and 2014, with perhaps only 20,000 left in the wild.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Embassy holds Republic Day reception in Beijing

Senior Chinese officials and members of the Beijing-based diplomatic community on Thursday attended a reception hosted by the Indian Embassy here ahead of the Republic Day. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and former Chinese Ambassador to Indi...

UPDATE 3-Lebanon to seek up to $5bln in soft loans, prime minister rallies support

Lebanons new government must reassure international donors it is serious about reforms to tackle a financial crisis as it looks initially to secure up to 5 billion in soft loans for basic goods, its finance minister said on Thursday.The gov...

Home sweet home? Not for 200,000+ stateless in U.S.

More than 200,000 people in the United States may be stateless, isolated and unable to travel, bank, see a doctor or get a job, according to groundbreaking research released on Thursday.There are an estimated 10 to 15 million people global...

US STOCKS-China virus scare, disappointing earnings drive Wall St lower

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, as mounting worries over a coronavirus outbreak in China, disappointing corporate earnings and weakness in financial stocks prompted investors to hit the brakes after a strong rally this year. China put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020