Foreign news schedule for Sunday, Jan 26
- Stories on India's Republic Day celebrations from multiple datelines.
- Updates on coronavirus outbreak from China and other countries.
- US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in Senate.
- Turkey earthquake follow up stories.
