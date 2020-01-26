Japan arrests ex-SoftBank employee suspected of spying for Russia
Japanese police have arrested a former SoftBank employee for allegedly stealing proprietary information from the telecom giant and giving it to Russian officials, police and media reports said Sunday. Yutaka Araki, 48, is suspected of obtaining "trade secrets from a computer server at a telecommunication-related company on February 18 last year, in violation of Japan's unfair competition prevention law," Tokyo police said in a statement.
Authorities did not identify the firm, but local media said it was major mobile carrier SoftBank Corp, a unit of the SoftBank Group. Police suspect Russian trade officials at Moscow's mission in Tokyo were involved in espionage, Jiji Press and other local media reported.
The reports added that the police have asked the Russian embassy to present two officials to the authorities. In a statement on its verified Facebook page, the Russian embassy described the media reports as "regrettable" and "cheap spy allegations".
SoftBank said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation and that "no information that is highly confidential -- such as customers' personal information or anything that violates secrecy of communication" was compromised. Araki told police that he had received money in return for providing the information kept in data storage devices to the Russian officials, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said, citing unnamed police sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- SoftBank Corp
- Russian
- Tokyo
- Japanese
- Moscow
- Jiji Press
- Yomiuri Shimbun
ALSO READ
Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage
Russian-led air strikes suspended in Idlib after ceasefire - residents
Japanese CG ship arrives to take part in 5 day joint exercise
Ex-athletics chief Diack in Paris trial over corruption linked to Russian doping
Heads of warring Libyan sides to meet in Moscow - Russian foreign ministry