Third Chinese city to ban long-distance buses over virus concerns: official
A third major city in China will ban long-distance buses, authorities said Sunday, as they scramble to contain a deadly new virus that has spread across the country.
From 6 pm (1000 GMT) Sunday, Xi'an will suspend long-distance buses and tourist chartered buses entering the city of 10 million people, local officials said on the Twitter-like Weibo platform, following the announcement of similar measures in Tianjin and Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
