Bangladesh President, PM greet India on 71st Republic Day

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid on Sunday greeted people of India on the occasion of the country's 71st Republic Day and hoped that New Delhi and Dhaka's partnership would "ensure greater prosperity" for people of both nations. In a statement, Bangladesh High Commission here said that President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent separate messages of felicitations to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day.

According to the high commission, Prime Minister Hasina, in her message, said India and Bangladesh relations have "become a model" for many countries across the world. "President Hamid recalled that Bangladesh's historical relationship with India since 'our glorious Liberation War in 1971' and hoped that the 'partnership would ensure greater prosperity for our peoples and the partnership would be strengthened in days to come'," said the high commission in a statement.

"Prime Minister Hasina, in her message to Modi, said 'Our bilateral relations have become a model for many countries across the world. Common historic, cultural and civilizational roots have resulted in deepening engagements between our two countries and I am of the view that together we will be able to take this bond of friendship to a greater height'," the statement added. On this day, 70-year back, India officially adopted its Constitution. The day is being celebrated around the country with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Earlier in the day, Border Security Forces exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh at Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

