Proposed Hong Kong virus quarantine building firebombed: police

Protesters threw petrol bombs Sunday night at an empty public housing complex in Hong Kong that had been earmarked to become a temporary quarantine zone, police said, as the city battles an outbreak of the SARS-like Novel Coronavirus. "These destructive acts have posed a grave threat to the safety of people at the scene," police said in a statement.

An AFP photographer on the scene saw fierce flames coming from the entrance of two apartment blocks before firefighters got the blaze under control.

