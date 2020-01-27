Burj Khalifa illuminated with Indian tricolour on India's 71st Republic Day
The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was illuminated with the Indian tricolor to celebrate India's 71st Republic Day. The colors of the Indian flag lit up the Burj Khalifa tower for two minutes at 8.10 pm on Sunday, the Khaleej Times reported.
"Dubai's @BurjKhalifa lights up in Indian flag colors to mark the country's 71st Republic Day, on Sunday, January 26," the Indian embassy said in a tweet. According to India's consulate in Dubai, thousands of Indian ex-pats thronged the Burj Khalifa to witness their country's flag lighting up the tallest building in the world, the Gulf News reported.
Hundreds of Indian expatriates took part in cultural events organized by the Indian missions in the UAE on Sunday. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor hoisted the national flag at the embassy premises in Abu Dhabi.
Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul hoisted the flag at the Indian consulate. The Burj Khalifa also displayed the colors of the Australian national flag as the country's national day also fell on January 26.
