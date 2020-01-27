Britain talking to international partners on coronavirus - UK PM spokesman

Britain is talking to international partners to find solutions to help British and other foreign nationals leave the Chinese city of Wuhan, centre of a coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "The Foreign Office has said this morning that they are exploring options for British nationals leaving the province. The Foreign Office is in close contact with international partners, including the U.S. and European countries, to investigate possible solutions," the spokesman told reporters.

"The safety of British nationals is our top priority.

