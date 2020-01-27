Reuters People News Summary
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Testimony in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial enters second week
Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to continue on Monday, following last week's testimony by actress Annabella Sciorra that the former Hollywood mogul violently raped her in her Manhattan apartment in the early 1990s. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two other women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.
