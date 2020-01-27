Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Testimony in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial enters second week

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to continue on Monday, following last week's testimony by actress Annabella Sciorra that the former Hollywood mogul violently raped her in her Manhattan apartment in the early 1990s. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two other women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.