Left Menu
Development News Edition

Born in Auschwitz, survivor says stories of atrocity must be told

  • PTI
  • |
  • Oswiecim
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:31 IST
Born in Auschwitz, survivor says stories of atrocity must be told

Oswiecim (Poland), Jan 27 (AFP) Her mother was so malnourished that the Nazi camp guards did not even know she was pregnant. "She didn't show very much at three months, she didn't show very much at nine months, either -- I was so little, I was just one pound at birth," says Angela Orosz Richt, a survivor of Auschwitz, who was born in Nazi Germany's most infamous death camp.

She was born on December 21, 1944, just weeks before the camp was liberated -- and six months after the Nazis deported her mother from Hungary to the camp in occupied Poland, where they killed over 1.1 million people, mostly Jews from across Europe. The 75-year-old -- now a great grandmother living in Montreal, Canada -- is one of over 200 survivors who returned to Auschwitz on Monday for a ceremony marking 75 years since the camp's liberation.

The surge in anti-semitic hate speech and violence on both sides of the Atlantic in recent years has triggered old fears that she thought she had laid to rest once and for all. But it has also made her more determined than ever to share her incredible story as both a lesson and warning.

Her mother arrived at Auschwitz on May 25, 1944, and was sent to a barracks where the camp's doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death", held twins that he used for experiments. Despite being severely malnourished, she came to full term -- managing to conceal her pregnancy and then her newborn baby.

"She used whatever papers she could find to put on top of me, she kept me hidden," Orosz Richt told AFP, walking past the barbed-wire fence and red-brick barracks inside the camp where her life began. "Her biggest fear was when she had to go outside, to stand for the appell (camp roll call), that the rats will eat me and she won't find me when she comes back.

"It was God's miracle that she managed to breastfeed me --- she only drank water but milk came out." Recent deadly anti-semitic attacks and the rise of white supremacist groups in the US and far-right parties in Europe have convinced Orosz Richt that it is more important than ever to share her story.

In France -- home to Europe's biggest Jewish community -- there was a 74 percent rise in the number of anti-Jewish offences reported to police in 2018 compared with the previous year. "I'm very scared for my grandchildren, I'm a great grandmother and that's why I decided, I'm going to speak up and tell my mother's story; maybe they will learn from it," she said.

"Education is the most important thing we have to fight that (anti-semitism). "We have to tell the stories. Even if it is one child who goes home and says: 'Hey, the Holocaust did happen. I spoke to a survivor, she was there, she went through this. If one, just one kid goes home and says this, we have won." (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as virus fears hit travel, growth stocks

Wall Streets main indexes fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of a virus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. T...

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missings. The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020