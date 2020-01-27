Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Saudi minister says Israeli passport holders cannot visit -CNN

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Saudi minister says Israeli passport holders cannot visit -CNN
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said Israelis were not welcome to visit the kingdom after Israel decreed that Israeli citizens could visit Saudi Arabia under certain circumstances, CNN reported on Monday.

"Our policy is fixed. We do not have relations with the state of Israel and Israeli passport holders cannot visit the kingdom at the current time," the U.S. broadcaster quoted Prince Faisal bin Farhan as saying. A statement from Israel's interior minister on Sunday said Israelis - if invited and permitted by Saudi authorities - would be allowed to travel there for religious reasons on pilgrimage or for up to nine days for business reasons such as investment or meetings.

Israelis, mostly Muslims going on pilgrimage, have for years been visiting the kingdom, which hosts the two holiest sites in Islam, but usually with special permission or using foreign passports. "When a peace agreement is reached between the Palestinians and the Israelis, I believe the issue of Israel's involvement in the region will be on the table," Prince Faisal said.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders on Monday, as Palestinian officials decried it as a bid "to finish off" the Palestinian cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewar Airport: Over 50 villagers booked for assaulting govt officials

Over 50 people were booked on Monday for rioting and assaulting policemen and a sub-divisional magistrate during a land acquisition drive for the upcoming Jewar airport in Greater Noida, police said. As a team of police and the district adm...

UPDATE 8-Republicans in Trump impeachment trial on the spot over Bolton book report

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment trial, while Trumps defense team argued that policy differences were a crucial reason ...

8 dead after boats catch fire at Alabama dock

At least eight people were killed while several others remain missing after a massive fire consumed as many as 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park in Alabama, local media reported, citing authorities. Seven people were rescued from the w...

UPDATE 7-Bolton manuscript puts Republicans under pressure in Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment trial, while Trumps defense team argued that policy differences were a crucial reason ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020