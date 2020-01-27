Left Menu
2 arrested in South Carolina bar shooting that killed 2 and wounded 4

  Hartsville
  27-01-2020
Hartsville (US), Jan 27 (AP) Police have two suspects in a shooting at a South Carolina bar that killed two people and wounded several others, authorities said. The suspects were being arrested and warrants served for the shooting around 2 am on Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville. Their names weren't immediately being released, Hartsville spokeswoman Lauren Baker said in a statement on Monday.

Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, were killed, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. Four others were hurt and taken to hospitals, Baker said. According to its Facebook page, Mac's Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Investigators have released little information about the shooting. Democratic state Senator Gerald Malloy called the shooting a "senseless loss of life" on Twitter. He said the club is about two blocks from his law office and he spent hours Sunday at the business.

A witness described a chaotic scene as bar patrons ran for their lives. Samuel Dupree told WMBF-TV he was dancing when he heard something that at first sounded like a firecracker, but he turned and saw the gunfire. He said people in the bar were rushing toward the exit.

"People were trying to get through that tiny door and they couldn't," he said. "I helped someone up off the ground I saw get trampled. I'm not going to let this person just die from getting run over." The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the US Marshals Service are assisting Hartsville police with the investigation. (AP) SCY

