Eight dead in US boat dock fire: fire chief

Miami, Jan 27 (AFP) Eight people were killed in a late night fire that swept through docked boats on a lake in the southern US state of Alabama, the local fire chief said on Monday.

"At this point, I can confirm eight fatalities," said Gene Necklaus, the fire chief of Scottsboro, Alabama, a small town on the banks of Guntersville Lake where the blaze broke out. (AFP) SCY

