Left Menu
Development News Edition

US urges its citizens to reconsider travelling to China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:43 IST
US urges its citizens to reconsider travelling to China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The US has urged its citizens to reconsider travelling to China amid coronavirus outbreak that has killed 106 people after its outbreak in the city of Wuhan. China on Tuesday said that 106 people have died from coronavirus epidemic as the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stand at 4,515.

Barring Tibet, all Chinese provinces have reported the virus cases, posing a major challenge for the health authorities to contain it. "Reconsider travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory," the State Department said in a travel advisory issued on Monday, which replaces the one issued only last week on January 23.

"A novel (new) coronavirus is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness that began in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. This outbreak began in early December 2019 and continues to grow. Chinese health officials have reported thousands of cases throughout China," the State Department said. For the Wuhan province, the advisory has been raised to Level 4 and for China it has been from Level 2 to 3.

"Do not travel to Hubei province, China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China," it said. "There is an ongoing outbreak of pneumonia first identified in Wuhan, China, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus. In an effort to contain the novel coronavirus, the Chinese authorities have suspended air and rail travel in the area around Wuhan," it said.

On January 23, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members. The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei province. Noting that Chinese authorities have imposed strict travel restrictions in the area around Wuhan, the State Department said that travellers should be aware that the Chinese government could prevent them from entering or exiting parts of Hubei province.

"Travellers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Advani beat Sourav 5-2 in final to claim 10th National Billiards C'ship title

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani on Tuesday claimed yet another Senior National Billiards Championship title with a 5-2 win over Sourav Kothari in a pulsating final here. After losing the first frame in the best-of-9 150-up tie, Advani bounc...

Dalit man's death: BJP accuses MP govt of minority appeasement

The BJP on Tuesday protested over the death of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district and alleged the Kamal Nath government in the state was adopting a policy of minority appeasement. Dhanprasad Ahirwar 24 was doused with kerosene i...

Two Pakistani lawmakers held after protests by rights activists

Pakistani authorities on Monday detained two lawmakers belonging to a rights movement as they and hundreds of supporters across the country gathered to protest the arrest of their leader on charges of sedition. Manzoor Pashteen, leader of t...

UPDATE 1-Travelex says UK money transfer and wire services back online after hack

Travelexs UK international money transfer service and wire offering is fully operational again, it said on Tuesday, almost a month after a crippling ransomware attack forced staff to use pen and paper to calculate foreign currency exchanges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020