REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

The new strain of coronavirus spreading across China claimed its first victim in Beijing, officials said on Tuesday, as the death toll climbed to 106, the United States warned citizens against trips to the country and financial markets recoiled again at the potential impact on the world’s second-biggest economy.

NEWZEALAND-POLITICS-ARDERN New Zealand PM Ardern calls Sept 19 election, faces tight race

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealanders will go to polls on September 19 to decide on a second term for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and also to vote in referendums on the divisive issues of legalizing cannabis and euthanasia. U.S.

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT What Bolton book? Trump impeachment lawyers skirt new disclosures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under renewed pressure on Monday to allow witnesses in his PEOPLE-KOBE-BRYANT

Weather conditions scrutinized as Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash opens CALABASAS, Calif. (Reuters) - Overcast skies and fog reported at the scene of the helicopter wreck that killed Los Angeles basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others figured prominently on Monday in the first full day of federal aviation experts’ crash investigation.

BUSINESS BRITAIN-USA-HUAWEI

Britain seeks Huawei 'solution' as U.S. pressure mounts LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet senior ministers on Tuesday to decide whether to allow the use of equipment made by China’s Huawei in Britain’s future 5G mobile network.

BOEING-LOAN Boeing secures financing commitments for over $12 billion: source

Boeing Co has secured financing commitments for more than $12 billion from over a dozen banks, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, as financial pressures mount due to a production halt on its 737 MAX aircraft. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein 'lunged' at her in SoHo apartment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury on Monday he “lunged” at her in his New York City home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her. AWARDS-GRAMMYS-RATINGS

Grammy Awards show television audience dips to 18.7 million The television audience for the annual Grammy Awards show dipped to 18.7 million viewers, a 6% drop from 2019, ViacomCBS’s broadcaster CBS said on Monday.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL

Bryant looms over Super Bowl Opening Night MIAMI (Reuters) - Kobe Bryant loomed over Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, looking down on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers from a giant screen as the NFL paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers great killed in a helicopter crash.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-BARTY Barty avenges Kvitova defeat to reach semi-finals

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Ash Barty stormed into her maiden Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday with an emphatic 7-6(6) 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova that avenged her defeat to the hard-hitting Czech in last year’s quarter-final at Melbourne Park. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/CANADA-FASHION (PIX)

Canada's fashion industry hopes for royal boost with arrival of Harry and Meghan Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's move to Canada could boost its C$30.6 billion ($23.3 billion) fashion industry, experts say, by putting the spotlight on local brands.

28 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT NIGERIA-ENGLISH/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigeria and the Oxford English Dictionary 'rub minds' Corruption has a new name, says the Oxford English Dictionary, and that name is 'chop'. Hailing from the streets of Nigeria, the verb - meaning to illicitly make money - was added to the Oxford English Dictionary this month along with 28 other phrases like 'rub minds', a synonym for 'confer'.

28 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ETHIOPIA-JUSTICE/ (PIX) (TV) Ethiopian who demanded justice now has half a year to deliver it

Mustafa Muhumed Omer began demanding justice after his uncle disappeared and continued despite threats to his mother and sister, and the killing of his brother. Now in charge of Ethiopia's sprawling Somali region, the former activist and aid worker has seven months before people vote on his reforms. 28 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IMMIGRATION UK to outline plans for a new immigration system

The government's Migration Advisory Committee is due to report on proposals for a points-based immigration system after Brexit. 28 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG As primaries near, Buttigieg struggles to make headway with black voters

Pete Buttigieg is betting big on Iowa and New Hampshire, hoping success in the largely white states will help him overcome dismal support from black voters by the time more diverse states weigh in on his bid for the presidency. 28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/GERMANY-SOBIBOR (PIX) Newly discovered photos of German death camp go on show in Berlin

Previously unseen photos taken in the Nazi Sobibor death camp in today's Poland go on show in Berlin. Controversy over whether John Demjanjuk, sentenced in 2011 for role in killing of 28,000 people there, in 2011, is shown in pictures. 28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/IMPEACHMENT-MICHIGAN (PIX) Trump impeachment trial changes few minds in Michigan’s swing district

At the beginning of the House impeachment inquiry, Reuters went to the swing districts in battleground Michigan where votes between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were split exactly 50-50 four years ago. 28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial

Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate. 28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-POLITICS/OPPOSITION (PIX) (TV) Ivory Coast presidential candidate Guillaume Soro holds press briefing

Ivorian ex-rebel leader and presidential candidate Guillaume Soro holds a press briefing in Paris. Soro was forced to call off a planned homecoming ahead of the October election after authorities in Ivory Coast issued an arrest warrant for various charges including money laundering and planning a coup. Soro has denied the charges. 28 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-JAPAN/JOURNALIST Russia expels Japanese journalist in military espionage row - RIA

Russia said on Monday it expelled a Japanese journalist last month for trying to obtain secret information related to Russian military capabilities in the Russian Far East, Russia's RIA news agency reported. The expelled journalist worked for Japan's Kyodo News agency, it said on Tuesday, denying the accusation of attempted espionage. 28 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS-RIVIERA (PIX) (TV) Sun-kissed retirement on the French Riviera: a lifestyle worth defending

We travel to the French Riviera to find out why fit and healthy pensioners say the tax-payer should keep paying for their sun-kissed lifestyle from as young as 55 even as life expectancy gets longer and longer. 28 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS EXXON MOBIL-TURNAROUND/DOWNSTREAM (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

At Exxon, CEO's promised turnaround sapped by chemicals, refining At Exxon Mobil Corp, CEO Darren Woods' plan to revive earnings at the largest U.S. oil and gas company is being sidetracked by the two businesses he knows best: chemicals and refining.

28 Jan 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT FOOD-TECH/LABMEAT-SHRIMP (PIX) (TV)

The future of food – growing 'clean' seafood in the lab Shiok Meats, a cell-based clean meat company, the first of its kind in Singapore and Southeast Asia, is one of the first in the world to grow 'clean' prawns, crabs and lobsters in the lab. The company produces seafood by harvesting from cells instead of animals.

28 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT TURKEY-TREASURY/AUCTION

Turkish treasury issues government bond and sukuk Turkish treasury sells two-year Turkish Lira Overnight Reference Rate (TLREF) indexed government bond. The treasury also issues sukuk with two year maturity and with periodic rent rate of 4.88% every six months.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PFIZER-RESULTS/

Pfizer reports fourth-quarter earnings Pfizer Inc will report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday when the largest U.S. drugmaker is expected to provide its forecast for profit in 2020. Investors will also watch for sales growth from important medicines like cancer drug Ibrance and rheumatoid arthritis treatment Xeljanz, as well as newer products like heart drug Vyndaqel, as the drugmaker shifts focus away from off-patent, branded medicines.

28 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

28 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT APPLE-RESULTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Apple releases first-quarter earnings Apple Inc is expected to report a rise in its holiday quarter revenue, powered by higher sales of new iPhone models, AirPods and Apple Watches.

28 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Trial continues in Weinstein rape case

The rape trial of movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues. 28 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/CDC (PIX)

U.S. health secretary, CDC to give update on coronavirus Secretary Alex Azar will hold a press conference alongside Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease (NCIRD) Director Nancy Messonnier, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci to provide further details on the Department’s coordinated public health response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

28 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

