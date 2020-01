Qatar's new prime minister to also hold post of interior minister - statement

Qatar's new prime minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani will also hold the post of interior minister, the emir's office said on Tuesday.

Key cabinet positions such as foreign, energy, finance, defense, and trade ministries remained unchanged.

