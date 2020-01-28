Two terrorists held in north Pakistan

Two terrorists were arrested on Tuesday in north Pakistan, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a search operation in Ghnaid area of Hangu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, District Police Officer Shahid Ahmad told reporters here.

Two terrorists, identified as Jalauddin and Shahid Gul, were arrested during the search operation, he said. The duo were involved in several cases of murder, including that of a policeman, and bomb blasts, Ahmad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.