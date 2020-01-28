Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian military drone crash lands in southwestern province

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:34 IST
Iranian military drone crash lands in southwestern province
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

An Iranian military drone crash-landed in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the country's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday. A video Tasnim posted on Twitter showed the Iranian-made Shahed-129 drone had come to rest just before a steep drop-off, its nose hanging perilously over the edge.

The drone seemed intact, however, and Tasnim did not say what brought it down. The Shahed-129 has a range of 1,700 kilometers (1,050 miles), a 24-hour non-stop flight capability and can carry eight bombs or missiles capable of hitting both stationary and moving targets.

It was not clear whether the drone that crashed was armed. Shahed means "witness" in Farsi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No four-day Tests, chances of results more in five days: Gatting

Former England captain Mike Gatting on Tuesday joined cricketers opposing the idea of four-day Tests, insisting that chances of results are more in five days. Many notable names including Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Sri Lan...

Ease of doing business: 149 of 187 reforms proposed by Centre implemented in JK

Out of 187 reforms proposed by the Centre under the ease of doing business programme, 149 have been implemented so far in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. It was conveyed at a meeting convened by Manoj K...

Don't support those encouraging violence: Vice-Prez to youth

Dont support those encouraging violence Vice-Prez to youth Hyderabad, Jan 28 PTIVice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged youth not to support those encouraging violence as such elements were anti-people working against the inte...

UNICEF representative meets J&K LG, briefs him about programmes

UNICEF representative in India Yasmin Ali Haque on Tuesday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan, an official said. Haque briefed the LG about the welfare programmes of UNICEF and their execut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020