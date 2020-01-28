Left Menu
Congo’s capital sets to host 8th summit on Libyan crisis on Jan 30

The objective of this imminent summit is to make the voice of Africa heard in the resolution of the continuing crisis. Image Credit: Facebook / Denis Sassou Nguesso

The capital city of Republic of the Congo, Brazzaville is all set to host the 8th summit of heads of state and government of the High Level Committee of the African Union on Libya on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

The objective of this imminent summit is to make the voice of Africa heard in the resolution of the continuing crisis. According to the press release from the Congolese presidency, the summit is aimed to find solutions with a view to solving the Libyan crisis in accordance with the recommendations of the last conference in Berlin.

The Representatives of the United Nations and of the African Union, the Presidents and Governments of the member countries of the African Union High Level Committee on Libya and of the countries bordering Libya, Representatives of the Community of Sahelo-Saharan States, the Representatives of the countries involved in the Libyan crisis etc. are likely to be present at the imminent summit in Brazzaville.

The President of Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso (who is also the Chairman of the African Union) is expected to share with his continental peers, the conclusions of the conference held in Berlin on January 19 and to all the efforts made so far by the high-level committee.

