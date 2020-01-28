Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pashtun lawmaker among 30 protesters arrested in Pak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Peshawar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:20 IST
Pashtun lawmaker among 30 protesters arrested in Pak

Pakistani police on Tuesday arrested a Pashtun lawmaker as he protested the detention of a prominent leader from the ethnic minority community, a police official said. Mohsin Dawar was protesting in front of the National Press Club here against the arrest of Manzoor Pashteen, the chief of the rights-based alliance Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), when he was detained.

Pashteen, the 27-year-old activist, was arrested along with nine supporters in Peshawar and sent to a jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Local police officer Akhtar Ali told the media that Dawar was taken into custody for creating a law and order situation. He along with around 30 supporters were detained, the officer said.

PTM leader Dawar was elected as a member of the National Assembly from South Waziristan in 2018. He along with fellow parliamentarian from PTM, Ali Wazir, was arrested last year in June for allegedly inciting violence against the army when local people attacked a post of security forces in South Waziristan. They were granted bail in September.

The PTM was started in 2014 by Pashteen in South Waziristan as Mehsud Tahfuz Movement to demand protection for Mehsud tribesmen at the height of war against terrorism in the tribal areas, bordering Afghanistan. However, it was renamed as PTM in 2018 after a successful sit-in Islamabad when it began attracting youth from across country.

The PTM has been critical of the Army's policies in the restive northwestern tribal areas where a massive operation against terrorists was carried out in recent years, leading to large-scale displacement and enforced disappearances. Former army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor in one of press conferences last year accused the group of being used by anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani tweeted against the arrest of Pashteen and was criticized by Pakistan for interfering in its domestic affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls for vigilance after a strong year for risky assets

Policymakers should continue to monitor the buildup of financial vulnerabilities and take steps to address them where appropriate, in order to reduce the chance that such vulnerabilities may amplify adverse impact of shocks to the global ec...

Two more accusers set to testify against Harvey Weinstein

New York, Jan 29 AP One says Harvey Weinstein raped her after she let her guard down by telling herself he was only a dirty old man. The other claims he offered movie roles to her in exchange for joining in a threesome with him. The one-tim...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 unveils sustainable athletes village plaza

When the worlds top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Olympics in July, theyll be spending some of their downtime in a communal space built mostly out of reusable timber.Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday unveiled the athletes ...

42-year-old vendor loses life as speeding car hits him in UP's Bhadohi

A 42-year-old pushcart vendor was killed after a speeding car hit him on a road in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday night on Chauri Road under City Kotwali police station area, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020