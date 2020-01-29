Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian leader roundly rejects Trump peace plan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ramallah
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 07:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 01:54 IST
Palestinian leader roundly rejects Trump peace plan
Representative image Image Credit: President of Russia

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said "a thousand no's" to the Mideast peace plan announced by President Donald Trump, which strongly favors Israel. "After the nonsense that we heard today we say a thousand no's to the Deal of The Century," Abbas said on Tuesday at a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Western-backed Palestinian Authority is headquartered.

He said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in east Jerusalem. "We will not kneel and we will not surrender," Abbas said, adding that the Palestinians would resist the plan through "peaceful, popular means."

The plan would create a Palestinian state in parts of the West Bank but would allow Israel to annex nearly all of its settlements in the occupied territory. The plan would allow the Palestinians to establish a capital on the outskirts of East Jerusalem but would leave most of the city under Israeli control. The Islamic militant group ruling Gaza rejected the "conspiracies" announced by the US and Israel and said "all options are open" in responding to the Trump administration's plan.

"We are certain that our Palestinian people will not let these conspiracies pass. So, all options are open. The (Israeli) occupation and the US administration will bear the responsibility for what they did," senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said as he participated in one of several protests that broke out across the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Protesters burned tires and pictures of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abbas held an emergency meeting with other Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to discuss a unified response to the plan. Abbas had rejected the deal before it was announced saying the US was hopelessly biased toward Israel. Jordan meanwhile warned against any Israeli "annexation of Palestinian lands" and reaffirmed its commitment to the creation of a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, which would include all the West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned of "the dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures, such as annexation of Palestinian lands." Jordan and Egypt are the only two Arab countries to have made peace with Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says will study Trump's Mideast peace plan closely

France said it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trumps latest efforts to strike a peace deal between Israel and Palestine and added that Paris would have to study the proposals closely. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating...

Turkish metal employers' association, union reach agreement after lockout -Anadolu

The Turkish Employers Association of Metal Industries MESS and Turkish Metal Union agreed on a collective bargaining agreement, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday, following a lockout decision last week. The companies that ...

Alexander Zverev cruises to Australian Open semifinal

German tennis player Alexander Zverev on Wednesday progressed to the semifinals of the Australian Open. Zverev outclassed Switzerlands Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.The German dropped only one set ...

Papua New Guinea bans travellers from all 'Asian ports'

Papua New Guinea shut air and seaports to all foreign travelers coming from Asia on Wednesday, in a desperate bid to prevent the deadly coronavirus from reaching the impoverished Melanesian nation. In a note to airlines and boat operators, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020