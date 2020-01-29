Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Major quake shakes Miami and the Caribbean, tsunami threat passes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 03:12 IST
UPDATE 5-Major quake shakes Miami and the Caribbean, tsunami threat passes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday, triggering evacuations as buildings shook across the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica, and in downtown Miami, but with no initial reports of significant damage.

The epicenter of the quake was in the sea between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba, at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10 km). The International Tsunami Information Center said an earlier threat of a tsunami wave had largely passed. Minor sea level fluctuations up to 1 feet (30 cm) were still possible, it said.

In Miami, Florida, several buildings downtown had groups of people standing outside who said they had been evacuated. The Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue department said it responded to multiple calls about high rise buildings swaying.

"As of now, there are no injuries or structural damages. Residents/visitors are advised to stay calm," the department said on Twitter. Officials across the region had no initial reports of major damage, despite the size of the quake.

Angie Watler, a spokeswoman for police on Cayman Brac, the island nearest the epicenter of the quake, said members of the public had reported some damage to buildings and to a swimming pool at the Carib Sands resort on the south of the island. Videos on social media, apparently from Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, showed water sloshing out of pools during the quake.

Watler said there were no reports so far of injuries but that authorities were still making checks on the area. A Cayman Islands official said there had been some reports of sinkholes following the quake.

The quake was also felt in several provinces across Cuba, the government said. It was not strongly felt in the capital of Havana, according to a Reuters witness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 3rd T20

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20 International at Seddon Park, here on Wednesday. New Zealand have brought in pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, replacing fellow fast bowler Blair Tick...

I'm not defined by it: Daniel Kaluuya does not want to talk about race

British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin. In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced...

13% voter turnout till 10 am in third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls

Voter turnout stood at 13 per cent till 10 am under the third phase of panchayat elections being held across 49 panchayat samitis in Rajasthan on Wednesday, an official said. Polling began at 8 am and the voter turnout till 10 am was 13 per...

Cargo traffic at non-major ports up 4.8 pc to 447.21 MT in Apr-Dec

Cargo traffic at Indias non-major ports jumped 4.8 per cent in April-December period of the current fiscal to 447.21 million tonnes MT, a Shipping Ministry report has said. These non-major ports had recorded a cargo traffic of 426.53 MT in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020