UPDATE 1-White House declines to suspend China-U.S. flights amid coronavirus outbreak
The White House on Tuesday opted not to suspend flights from China to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The Trump administration told U.S. airlines after a meeting it was not taking the step of canceling flights, airline and government officials told Reuters. The Trump administration is holding daily meetings on the coronavirus and has considered a wide range of potential options. Two U.S. officials said the administration had not taken any options off the table, including a temporary ban on flights, if public health data supported the move.
On Monday, Republican Senator Tom Cotton urged the administration to immediately halt commercial flights from China to the United States.
