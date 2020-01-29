REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

China virus toll passes 130; Japan evacuates citizens The death toll from a new coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, as Japan said it flew citizens out of the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/PLAN Trump leaps into Middle East fray with peace plan that Palestinians denounce

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT As vote on witnesses looms, Trump legal team tells impeachment trial: 'Time for this to end'

Amid uncertainty over the question of whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, his legal team wrapped up its opening arguments on Tuesday with an appeal for a quick acquittal. MARYLAND-SHOOTING/

Maryland policeman charged with murder in shooting of handcuffed man A Maryland police officer was charged with murder on Tuesday after he fired seven shots at a man who was sitting in a patrol car with his arms handcuffed behind his back.

BUSINESS APPLE-RESULTS/

Apple's iPhone back to growth as company braces for coronavirus impact The iPhone is back. But Apple is girding for more disruptions in virus-hit China.

NISSAN-RESTRUCTURING/ Do or die: Nissan takes the axe to the house Ghosn built

Nissan is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales as the expansionist strategy it inherited from fugitive former Chairman Carlos Ghosn flounders, four people familiar with the plans said. ENTERTAINMENT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/LOVERS First love on the front lines: Coming of age in the Hong Kong protests

Many years from now, far from the spray of water cannons and the unmistakable smell of tear gas, they will look back on their season of protest and remember exactly how they felt. PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/

Weinstein accuser's ex-roommate backs up sexual assault allegation The former roommate of Mimi Haleyi, one of the women who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, took the stand on Tuesday in the former Hollywood mogul's rape trial.

SPORTS TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Halep going shopping after romp to last four in Melbourne Simona Halep needed just 53 minutes to thrash Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday, a whirlwind victory that gives the fourth seed more time to go "shopping".

PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ Final moments of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash revealed by investigators

Moments before Los Angeles basketball great Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven others perished in a helicopter crash, the pilot had tried to climb out of layer of clouds, but the aircraft then banked sharply and lurched toward the ground. UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Philippine health minister to brief lawmakers on the new coronavirus Health Secretary Francisco Duque to answer questions from lawmakers about the new coronavirus and what the government is doing to keep the country free of the virus.

29 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CANADA-TECH/

Canada government panel to publish recommendations for updating regulation of companies like Netflix and Facebook A government-mandated panel will release its report outlining recommendations on how the Canadian government should revise the country's telecommunications and broadcasting laws, including regulation of international companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Facebook.

29 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/CALAIS (PIX) (TV) French port town ponders future as Britain turns its back on EU

People in the port town of Calais, which for centuries has based its existence on the flow of goods and people between continental Europe and Britain, contemplate the future after Brexit. multi-media vox-pop led story. 29 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ETHIOPIA (PIX) (TV) Hunger, fear and death: an Ethiopian migrant family's story

Drought in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region took Asha Khalif Ali’s crops and animals two years ago, and ethnic violence killed her husband and brother. Scientists and humanitarian workers say her story – of a once prosperous family buffeted by the twin plagues of drought and violence – will become more familiar as climate change pushes families into competition for scarcer resources. 29 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/GERMANY-BUNDESTAG (PIX) (TV) Israeli President speaks in German parliament

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks in Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, to commemorate the victims of the Nazi dictatorship. 29 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GUNS Background checks and bump stock bans: 2020 Democrats on gun control

With more than 15,000 people killed by gun violence in the United States last year - not counting suicides - Democrats running for their party's presidential nomination are pointing to inaction in Washington as evidence they should be chosen to run against Republican Donald Trump. Here is a look at gun control positions taken by Trump, the incumbent, and the Democrats vying to unseat him. 29 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FRANCE-GREECE/MITSOTAKIS (PIX) (TV) Greek PM visits Paris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. 29 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ France unveils Brexit priorities for next phase of talks

France will unveil its strategy for the next phase of Brexit talks, which is likely to include demands to maintain access to British waters for French fishermen 29 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FRANCE-GREECE/MITSOTAKIS (PIX) (TV) Macron, Mitsotakis joint statement

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, French President Emmanuel Macron give joint statement to the press after working luch at the Elysee palace. 29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/TRAVEL EXPLAINER - Inside Trump’s expanded travel ban

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to expand his travel ban to bar people from several additional countries, a move that could again reignite questions about whether the policy discriminates against Muslims. 29 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV) Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber. 29 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS GOLDMAN SACHS-INVESTOR DAY/

At Goldman's first investor day, all eyes on its consumer bank The 150-year-old Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs will hold its first-ever shareholder meeting on Wednesday. Executives are expected to debut revenue and expense targets and provide greater details on the growth strategy for its consumer bank and corporate cash management platform.

29 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BOEING-RESULTS/ (TV)

Q4 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release Boeing is likely to record charges worth billions of dollars in the fourth quarter, as the grounding of its once best-selling aircraft, the 737 MAX, is likely to stretch until the middle of 2020.

29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT TESLA-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Tesla reports fourth-quarter earnings Tesla on Wednesday is expected to report another quarterly profit on an adjusted basis after the electric car-maker's stock surged to record highs last week. But analysts also estimate a fall in fourth quarter revenues and investors will be on the lookout for vehicle deliveries as global government subsidies are phased out.

29 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Former cocktail waitress expected to take the stand at Weinstein's rape trial

A woman who claims Harvey Weinstein lured her into his hotel room under the pretense of reading a script and then raped her is expected to take the stand in the former Hollywood producer's sexual assault trial on Wednesday. 29 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

