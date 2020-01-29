First coronavirus case in Middle East confirmed as Chinese family of four infected

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Jan 29 (WAM/ANI): A Chinese family of four members infected with the coronavirus is the first confirmed case in the Middle East, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Wednesday. In a statement, the Health Ministry clarified that "all family members are in stable condition and the situation was contained by following the most necessary precautionary measures adopted globally when dealing with infected cases."

The ministry assured the people about the general health situation, emphasising that "it is not a cause for concern." "We advise all citizens and residents to adhere to the general health guidelines," it said.

"All the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation" have been taken in coordination with health and all concerned authorities in the country, the ministry confirmed. (WAM/ANI)

