Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-AT&T revenue falls short of estimates as satellite TV sheds subscribers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:44 IST
UPDATE 2-AT&T revenue falls short of estimates as satellite TV sheds subscribers
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@ATT)

AT&T Inc missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday as another fall in subscriptions to satellite TV provider DirecTV overshadowed better-than-expected sign-ups in monthly phone subscribers. AT&T has spent a combined $134 billion on DirecTV and Time Warner to transform itself into a media company but is struggling to stem the loss of valuable satellite subscribers as audiences cut the cord and switch to streaming services.

Revenue from the entertainment segment, which includes DirecTV, fell 6.1% from the previous year to $11.23 billion. AT&T said it lost 945,000 "premium" TV subscribers during the fourth quarter, including from DirecTV, and a smaller number of cable TV subscribers. Analysts at MoffettNathanson had estimated AT&T would lose a net 641,000 satellite customers.

To counter the loss of customers to streaming platforms like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime, AT&T plans to launch its own streaming platform HBO Max in May. The company said it added a net 229,000 new phone customers in the quarter. Analysts had estimated the company would add 145,000 phone subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

AT&T reaffirmed its 2020 guidance with plans to invest between $1.5 billion and $2 billion on streaming content in 2020 and an additional $1 billion in 2021 and 2022. Total operating revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $46.82 billion from $47.99 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $46.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The WarnerMedia segment, which includes premium TV channel HBO, reported revenue of $8.92 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $9.03 billion. The company said the fall in revenue from WarnerMedia was because it stopped licensing content, for example, the popular sitcom "Friends," to other streaming services like Netflix as the launch of HBO Max nears.

Net income attributable to AT&T fell to $2.39 billion, or 33 cents per share, from $4.86 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. AT&T reported a profit of 89 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 87 cents per share.

The company announced a three-year cost-cutting plan in October, including asset sales worth up to $10 billion to pay off debt, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management which questioned its spree of expensive acquisitions. AT&T has appointed Seagate Technology Plc (STX.O) chairman Stephen Luczo to help with corporate development and finance and will name another board member this year.

The company's shares traded at down marginally at 38.41 in pre-market trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shaken Caribbean tiptoes back to normal after shock of major quake

Shaken Caribbean residents and tourists said on Wednesday that life was returning to normal after a powerful earthquake struck the region and rattled nerves but spared the area from serious damage to property or loss of life.The magnitude 7...

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region, warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...

BRIEF-Google Temporarily Shutting Down All China Offices Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - The Verge

Jan 29 Reuters - GOOGLE IS TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN ALL CHINA OFFICES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - THE VERGE Source text - httpbit.ly2RT47yI Further company coverage...

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020