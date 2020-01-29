Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to airlift citizens from virus-hit Chinese city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:01 IST
Italy to airlift citizens from virus-hit Chinese city
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Italian government said Wednesday it was sending a plane to evacuate citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly SARS-like virus. The foreign ministry said the aircraft, which will be carrying a medical team, would depart Thursday "once all the necessary authorizations have been obtained from the Chinese authorities".

It did not say how many Italians would be airlifted out, or whether they would be placed in quarantine, though those transported home would have to follow "a protocol laid out by the health ministry". Between 60 and 70 Italians are currently in Wuhan according to media, though the Corriere Della Sera and Repubblica dailies said that not all of them wanted to be evacuated.

The Italian foreign ministry advises against all travel to Hubei province due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, which has killed 132 people and infected around 6,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shaken Caribbean tiptoes back to normal after shock of major quake

Shaken Caribbean residents and tourists said on Wednesday that life was returning to normal after a powerful earthquake struck the region and rattled nerves but spared the area from serious damage to property or loss of life.The magnitude 7...

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region, warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...

BRIEF-Google Temporarily Shutting Down All China Offices Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - The Verge

Jan 29 Reuters - GOOGLE IS TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN ALL CHINA OFFICES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - THE VERGE Source text - httpbit.ly2RT47yI Further company coverage...

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020