Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Britain nationalises Northern Rail after years of disruption

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:24 IST
UPDATE 1-Britain nationalises Northern Rail after years of disruption

Britain said it would nationalise Northern Rail after the company delivering train links between cities like Manchester and Leeds was blamed for years of delays, cancellations and strikes on the service.

Britain privatised its rail services in the 1990s, but in recent years problems with rail contracts have led to renationalisations, and Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the current model was struggling and needed to change. The government is due to announce the findings of a review of the country's rail system shortly which will change the way contracts operate.

As a result of poor performance on Northern, Shapps said that a public-sector operator would take over its running from March 1, axeing a contract with Arriva, owned by Germany's Deutsche Bahn, five years early. Passengers on Northern Rail have had to endure years of problems, with high levels of delays and cancellations due to strikes, driver shortages, timetable issues, plus delays on the delivery of new trains, and old, creaking infrastructure.

Commuters would now see an improvement, promised Shapps, adding that the whole sector was due a shake-up. "It is clear that the current model is now struggling to deliver...We know change is needed, and it is coming," he said, referring to the Williams review.

That review into the rail network, led by former British Airways chief executive Keith Williams, is expected to be published in weeks. It will aim to overhaul a system beset with problems, from contracts in financial difficulty, to strikes and delays. Northern's nationalisation follows that of the London to Edinburgh route, known as the East Coast Mainline, in 2018, and more could follow. Another franchise, South Western, operated by British transport company FirstGroup and Hong Kong-based MTR Corp, is also in financial difficulty.

Under the current rail franchising system, the contracts fail when the companies are unable to meet the financial commitments they made at the outset. The model has been attacked by passengers, unions and politicians, who have said it results in expensive, overcrowded and unreliable services. Arriva won the Northern franchise, which mainly provides commuter services in the north of England between Liverpool in the west and Hull in the east, in 2015, and the contract had been due to run until 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shaken Caribbean tiptoes back to normal after shock of major quake

Shaken Caribbean residents and tourists said on Wednesday that life was returning to normal after a powerful earthquake struck the region and rattled nerves but spared the area from serious damage to property or loss of life.The magnitude 7...

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region, warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...

BRIEF-Google Temporarily Shutting Down All China Offices Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - The Verge

Jan 29 Reuters - GOOGLE IS TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN ALL CHINA OFFICES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - THE VERGE Source text - httpbit.ly2RT47yI Further company coverage...

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020