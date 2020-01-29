Left Menu
UK to evacuate around 200 of its citizens from China on Thursday

  Reuters
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 29-01-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:41 IST
Britain expects around 200 passengers to be onboard a charter flight evacuating its citizens from China which is due to leave the country on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political spokesman said.

Health minister Matt Hancock, who will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later on Wednesday, has said anyone returning to Britain from Wuhan would be quarantined for 14 days.

