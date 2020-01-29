UK to evacuate around 200 of its citizens from China on Thursday

Britain expects around 200 passengers to be onboard a charter flight evacuating its citizens from China which is due to leave the country on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political spokesman said.

Health minister Matt Hancock, who will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later on Wednesday, has said anyone returning to Britain from Wuhan would be quarantined for 14 days.

