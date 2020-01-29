UK to evacuate around 200 of its citizens from China on Thursday
Britain expects around 200 passengers to be onboard a charter flight evacuating its citizens from China which is due to leave the country on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political spokesman said.
Health minister Matt Hancock, who will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later on Wednesday, has said anyone returning to Britain from Wuhan would be quarantined for 14 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
