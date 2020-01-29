Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's Mideast plan: What's in it?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:18 IST
Trump's Mideast plan: What's in it?
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a "two-state" solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but with strict conditions that Palestinians have rejected out of hand.

Trump's plan - dubbed "Peace to Prosperity" - addresses core issues of the conflict that have stymied peacemakers for decades such as borders, refugees, security and the status of Jerusalem and Israel's settlements in the occupied West Bank. Below are some highlights.

TWO STATES Trump's plan sets in motion a four-year timeline for the creation of a Palestinian state, with Palestinians first having to agree to halt attacks by the Islamist militant group Hamas which controls Gaza.

Palestinians should set up governing institutions in order to establish their state, likely to be similar to the current Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank. The Palestinian state would include stretches of land in the West Bank, as well as the Gaza Strip on the Mediterranean coast and two expanses of territory in Israel's southern Negev desert.

The West Bank and Gaza, 40 km (25 miles) apart, would be connected by a tunnel. The Palestinian capital would be set across several towns that border East Jerusalem.

Jerusalem would be Israel's "undivided capital". SECURITY

Israel would maintain "overriding security responsibility for the State of Palestine", including at the Palestinian state's international border crossings. Zoning and planning in border areas between Israel and Palestine "will be subject to the State of Israel's overriding security responsibility".

Israel would maintain control over the "airspace and electromagnetic spectrum west of the Jordan River". The Palestinian state would not be allowed to forge military, security or intelligence agreements with any state or organization that adversely affects Israel's security.

Israel would retain the right to engage in "incursions" into the State of Palestine to ensure it "remains demilitarized and non-threatening". BORDERS AND PORTS

Trump's plan would leave the Jordan Valley, which makes up some 30 percent of the occupied West Bank, under Israeli control. The Jordan River, which separates the West Bank from Jordan, would become part of Israel's eastern border. The Palestinian state would be allowed to use Israel's Mediterranean ports of Haifa and Ashdod.

The plan floats the creation of an "artificial island" off Gaza's coast that would serve as a Palestinian port and airport. SETTLEMENTS AND LAND SWAPS

Israel would be free to annex its settlements in the West Bank and would not have to uproot any of them. Palestinians and much of the world view the settlements as illegal under international law, a position Israel and United States dispute. The plan raises the possibility of incorporating several Arab-Israeli communities along the West Bank border into the Palestinian state.

JERUSALEM Jerusalem would be Israel's "sovereign" and "undivided" capital.

A Palestinian capital would be set up in the urban sprawl to the north and east of a security barrier that Israel built through East Jerusalem more than a decade ago during the last Palestinian uprising. Palestinians reject any proposal that would not see a Palestinian capital in all of East Jerusalem, which includes the walled Old City and numerous sites holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians.

The barrier would "serve as a border between the capitals of the two parties". Palestinians who live on the Israeli side of the barrier can become citizens of either Israel or the Palestinian state, or instead retain "permanent residents" in Israel.

The status quo at the Old City compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as Temple Mount "should continue uninterrupted". Neighbouring Jordan would maintain its role as the compound's custodian.

GAZA Israel would be required to "implement its obligations" under the plan only if the Palestinian Authority or another body acceptable by Israel comes into power in Hamas-ruled Gaza and returns all Israeli captives and remains being held there.

If it wants to play any role in the Palestinian government, Hamas must recognize Israel, commit to non-violence and accept previous agreements struck between Israel and the Palestinians. REFUGEES

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were made refugees following the 1948 war that surrounded Israel's creation. Their Descendents are scattered across the West Bank and Gaza as well as neighboring Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Trump's plan would not allow any refugees a "right of return" to Israel.

Refugees would be allowed "absorption" into a Palestinian state at a rate that does not overwhelm the State of Palestine nor "increase security risks to the State of Israel". If an agreement is signed between the parties, Palestinians' refugee status would cease to exist and the U.N.'s Palestinian aid agency's responsibilities would be "transitioned to relevant governments".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free-agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander.According to MLB Net...

Canada to evacuate Canadians from flu-hit Chinese region - foreign minister

Canada will evacuate some 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and it is urging other Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to China, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.Foreign Min...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on solid results, but virus keeps safe-havens alive

Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday on strong results from Apple and others but concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China kept a safe-haven bid in gold and the dollar alive.The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries and Germa...

Google temporarily shutting down all China offices - The Verge

Alphabet Incs Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, technology website The Verge reported on Wednesday.The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020