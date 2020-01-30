REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced "grave concern" about person-to-person spread in three other countries.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/PLAN-UN Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT As White House objects to Bolton book, senators pose queries in Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton depicting Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, while members of the U.S. Senate asked a spree of questions in the impeachment trial. USA-INFRASTRUCTURE/

U.S. House Democrats call for $760 bln in infrastructure spending over five years WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a proposed $760 billion infrastructure spending bill over five years that aims to rebuild sagging roads and bridges and reduce carbon pollution.

BUSINESS FACEBOOK-RESULTS/

Facebook operating margins decline as costs surge, shares fall Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for daily active users on Wednesday, but shares fell as operating margins dropped for the world's largest social network after it ramped up spending to improve content and security across its platforms.

MICROSOFT-RESULTS/ Microsoft beats second-quarter revenue estimates on cloud growth

Microsoft Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by strength in its cloud computing platform Azure, sending its shares up 2%. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ Former actress says Weinstein groped, propositioned her

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - A costume designer and former actress told jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Wednesday that the former producer groped her under her skirt and later propositioned her for sex in exchange for movie contracts. SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ Thiem looking to crash through bigger barriers after Nadal win

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) - Having flirted with Grand Slam glory for a number of years, Dominic Thiem took another confident step toward a maiden major title by turning the tables on nemesis Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA

Russian federation at risk of expulsion over doping offences The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Russia's suspended athletics federation (RUSAF) after what it described as a "total lack of contrition" in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.

UPCOMING CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-GEORGIA/EXECUTION (PIX) Man convicted of killing ex-wife, her boyfriend set to be executed in Georgia

A Georgia man convicted more than two decades ago of shooting and killing his ex-wife's boyfriend and then bludgeoning her to death with the shotgun he used is scheduled to be executed in Georgia on Wednesday. 29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BRITAIN-PICASSO/ Man accused of damaging a Tate Modern painting said by BBC to be a Picasso, appears in court for pre-trial hearing

Shakeel Massey, 20,of London will attend a pre-trial hearing at Inner London Crown Court on Jan 30. He has indicated he will deny a charge of criminal damage. 30 Jan

INDIA-RAPE/FILE (TV) File of 2012 Delhi gang rape case ahead of the execution of the convicted

File footage of the investigation, massive protests and events triggered by the brutal gang rape and subsequent death of a physiotherapy student in New Delhi, which led to global outrage and more stringent anti-rape laws in India. 30 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Trial continues in Weinstein rape case

The rape trial of movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues. 30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS IRAN-FLAGS/ (PIX) (TV)

Iranian factory makes U.S. and Israeli flags to burn Business is booming at Iran's largest flag factory which makes U.S., British and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn.

30 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/

Philippines vice president and finance minister among speakers at the foreign correspondent's annual Philippines Prospects conference The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines holds its annual Philippines Prospects Conference and lists among its guest speakers Vice President Leni Robredo, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

30 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT UKRAINE-USA/POMPEO

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to Kiev to meet Ukrainian authorities to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine.

30 Jan BRITAIN-EU/CHALLENGES

'New dawn' Brexit to do list: money, charming Trump and making friends The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a bulging to do list for what he has cast a "new dawn" for the country.

30 Jan USA-ELECTION/IOWA-LATINOS (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Overlooked Latino political force aim to change things in Iowa for 2020 The rapidly growing but still relatively small Hispanic population of Iowa has been overlooked as a political force for years, local political strategists say, but Latino activists and some Democratic presidential candidates hope to change that in 2020, when luring tens of thousands of unregistered or unengaged Hispanics into the voting booth could be the difference in a state that will kick off the White House nominating race and be a prime general election battleground.

30 Jan USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber.

30 Jan USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES

FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump Running factbox on best quotes from trial.

30 Jan USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT

FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate.

30 Jan ITALY-POLITICS/5STAR (PIX)

Italy's 5-Star braces for splits as identity crisis deepens The infighting among Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement is unlikely to be stemmed by this month's resignation of its leader and it now risks desertions and ruinous splits, party officials warn.

30 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/PLAN-RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Israel's Netanyahu visits Moscow, meets Putin Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Moscow, expected to discuss new Middle East peace plan with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

30 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT IRELAND-ELECTION/BREXIT

Irish main opposition leader speech on Brexit Michael Martin, whom opinion polls consider favourite to become the next Irish prime minister after an Feb. 8 election, to give speech Ireland’s role in the European Union after Brexit.

30 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-USA/POMPEO (TV)

UK foreign minister Raab and U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo speak in London Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State speaks on "The Future of the Special Relationship” in conversation with British foreign minister Dominic Raab at think tank event.

30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Austrian cabinet ends two-day off-site meeting Austria's new coalition government of conservatives and Greens holds a news conference at the end of a two-day off-site meeting in the wine-producing region of Wachau on the Danube.

30 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/FISHERIES (PIX) (TV)

Britain's divorce from the EU is about to get messy in France's fishing ports Competing interests over fishing are set to be a stumbling block for a trade deal between Britain and France. The French fishing industry will press for Paris to give away nothing. We'll be in Boulogne, France's biggest fishing port and Europe's biggest fish processing hub, to talk to fishermen, industry representatives etc.

30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ARCHER-DANIELS-OUTLOOK/ Archer Daniels Midland Co executives discuss Q4 results

Executives of grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co will hold an analyst call discussing the company's Q4 2019 results at 8 a.m. CST. ADM has been pushing to overhaul its portfolio and focus on its nutrition business - but has also been facing headwinds from the ongoing uncertainty over China's pledge to radically increase U.S. farm imports. ADM has also faced challenges with sluggish commodity prices and ethanol industry troubles. 30 Jan

CZECH-CHINA/ Czech parliament debates influence by authoritarian regimes as relations with China sour

Czech parliament debates establishing a special commission to investigate foreign states’ possible interference with Czech politics and security, with special emphasis on Russia and China. The debate comes after a period of attempts to build close relations, pushed mainly by President Milos Zeman, led to counter-pressure from the opposition, as well as the city of Prague which swapped a partnership deal with Beijing for one with Taipei. This has led to a substantial deterioration in bilateral relations. The debate is likely to include activities by PPF, a big Czech investor in China. 30 Jan

SUNCORP-OUTLOOK/ Australia's Suncorp expects bushfire, hailstorm costs to stay within provision

Australia's Suncorp Group said on Thursday that costs from the devastating bushfires, hailstorms and heavy rainfall across the country will likely be capped at A$300 million ($205 million) and stay within its full-year provision. 30 Jan

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ECONOMY-MARRIAGES (PIX) Gaza ailing economy force grooms into debts, and jail

Enthusiastic to start a new family, Eyad El-Zahar took a loan to bring closer his wedding day but soon as he lost his job, he went into prison five times in less than two years, amid the worst economic conditions in Gaza in decades. 30 Jan

USA-REFINERIES/INSURANCE (PIX) Refiners and other energy providers buy less insurance after series of accidents

In the wake of several large refinery and petrochemical fires in the past 2 years, some exposed insurance carriers have shut down downstream divisions and those that remain have been increasing rates and reducing the amount of insurance offered. As a result, refiners have been buying less insurance, leaving themselves exposed to gaps in their insurance programs. While the policies are still covering property, business interruption and environmental costs, the companies are purchasing less insurance as the severity of these losses increases. 30 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BALKANS-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV) INSIGHT-Bosnia's state-owned firms struggle 25 years after end of the war

An insightful story about the problems facing state-owned companies in Bosnia and across the Balkans a quarter of a century after the end of the Bosnian War. 30 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SAFRICA-COAL/ (PIX) Coal industry conference in Cape Town

A two-day coal industry conference starts in Cape Town. South Africa's energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, who has defended the country's heavy reliance on coal for electricity generation in the face of protests by environmentalists, is expected to deliver opening remarks. 30 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MALAWI-DRONES/ (PIX) (TV) Tech heaven: Drone academy students help map out Africa's future

Africa’s first drone academy has opened in Malawi, where students are learning how to make and fly drones, collect and analyse data. The institute builds on the work of a pilot scheme, launched in 2017 with the support of U.N. children's fund UNICEF, in which drones have been used to deliver medical supplies, monitor crops and map cholera outbreaks. 30 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TURKEY-BANKS/ Turkey's banking watchdog announces Jan-Dec banking sector data

Turkey's banking watchdog announces Jan-Dec banking sector data 30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BIOGEN-RESULTS/ Biogen Inc reports fourth-quarter results

Biogen Inc will report fourth-quarter results on Thursday, when investors will be on high alert for updates on its plan to file an application for U.S. approval of its experimental treatment for Alzheimer's. The company is also expected to outline its expectations for profit in 2020 and report higher quarterly sales of key drugs, including spinal muscular atrophy treatment Spinraza. 30 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

LILLY-RESULTS/ Eli Lilly to report fourth quarter results

Eli Lilly and Co is expected to fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, with investor focusing on comments over the impact to sales of its diabetes drug Trulicity from the recent launch of Novo Nordisk's rival treatment. Focus will also be on sales of Lilly migraine treatment Emgality. 30 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/MEETING Federal Reserve to loosen Volcker Rule foreign funds provisions

Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting to discuss a proposal to simplify and clarify the covered funds provision within the Volcker rule, and a final rule to streamline and increase the transparency of the Board's control framework, in Washington. 30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS CHINA-HEALTH/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

South Korean officials on chartered plane heads to Wuhan to evacuate citizens South Korean government officials led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho leaves for Wuhan in China to evacuate South Korean nationals from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak by chartered plane.

30 Jan SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/TAIWAN Taiwan government briefing on coronavirus

Taiwan's government holds a briefing about its response to the coronavirus and what is happening to Taiwanese stranded in China's Wuhan. 30 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE USA-DEFENSE/

Heads of U.S. Africom, U.S. Southern Command testify before Senate panel Heads of U.S. Africom and U.S. Southern Command testify before Senate Armed Services Committee.

30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

