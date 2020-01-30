Soccer-Canada's Sinclair ties Wambach's international goals record

Canadian forward Christine Sinclair tied American Abby Wambach's record for the most international goals when she scored her 184th against St. Kitts and Nevis in south Texas on Wednesday.

Sinclair, playing in her 290th international, equaled the mark with a penalty in the seventh minute during Canada's opening game of CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying.

