Three Japanese returnees from Wuhan test positive for coronavirus -NHK

Three Japanese who returned from Wuhan, China, on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, citing the health ministry.

Two of the three had not shown any symptoms, the ministry said, according to NHK. They had returned on Wednesday.

