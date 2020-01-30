Left Menu
Pak: Punjab govt seeks fresh medical reports from Nawaz Sharif within 3 days

The Punjab government on Thursday sought fresh medical reports -- within three days -- from former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to decide on his application seeking an extension of his stay abroad for medical treatment, local media reported.

Pak: Punjab govt seeks fresh medical reports from Nawaz Sharif within 3 days
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government has sought fresh medical reports -- within three days -- from former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to decide on his application seeking an extension of his stay abroad for medical treatment, local media reported. In a letter written by the provincial Home Department, dated January 28, Sharif has been asked to submit the requisite reports, failing to which the concerned authorities would decide on his application, seeking an extension of his stay abroad, on the basis of existing records, Dawn reported.

Sharif had gone to London in November 2019 after the government gave him one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment during his bail period of four weeks without the condition of submitting indemnity bonds. Followingly in December, last year, the former Prime Minister had sought an extension in his stay abroad on the expiry of the four-week period granted by the Lahore High Court.

Earlier this month, a picture of Sharif at a restaurant in London had gone viral following which Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government leaders have raised questions over the 'critical' nature of his health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

