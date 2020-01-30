Russia to pause electronic visas to Chinese nationals - foreign ministry
Russia will temporarily stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals from Thursday in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
On Wednesday, Russia said it would limit its railway links with China from Jan. 31, leaving only direct trains between Moscow and Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal -Mnuchin
Russian jets resume bombing of Syria's rebel-held northwest -residents
We believe India should be permanent member of UN Security Council: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at Raisina Dialogue.
Russia says urging Gulf nations to consider a joint security mechanism
Concept of Indo-Pacific initiated to contain China; its aim shouldn't be divisive: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.