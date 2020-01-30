REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to stop the spread of an epidemic that has killed 170 people as worry about the impact on the world’s second-biggest economy rattled markets.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-PLAN/ Kushner says he hopes Israel waits on sovereignty steps in West Bank

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Washington wants Israel to wait until after its March 2 election before making any moves towards settlement annexation in the West Bank following the announcement of a U.S. peace plan. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Republicans hopeful Senate will acquit Trump in impeachment trial as early as Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday, raising the possibility he could be acquitted as early as Friday. NISSAN-GHOSN/

Japan issues arrest warrants for ex-U.S. soldier, two others for Ghosn escape TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese authorities on Thursday issued arrest warrants for a former U.S. special forces soldier and two other men on suspicion of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. economy growing moderately in fourth quarter; likely missed Trump's 3% goal in 2019 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely maintained a moderate pace of growth in the fourth quarter, and probably again fell short of attaining the Trump administration’s coveted but elusive 3% annual growth target because of slumping business investment amid damaging trade tensions.

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT Euro zone sentiment jumps in January as industry fears recede

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone economic mood jumped in January as confidence among manufacturers rose to its highest level since August, in a sign that the bloc's economy may have had a strong start of the year, European Commission data showed on Thursday. ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-BILLIONARE/MAEZAWA Japanese billionaire Maezawa pulls out of dating show that promised the moon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has pulled out of a documentary search for a girlfriend to take on his voyage around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX, citing his "mixed feelings" about participating. JAPAN-EMPEROR/AKIHITO

Japan's former emperor Akihito recovers from brief loss of consciousness TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's former emperor Akihito, who stepped down last year, has recovered after a brief loss of consciousness on Wednesday, a palace spokesman said.

SPORTS TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Muguruza battles past Halep to reach Australian Open final MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza continued her stunning revival at the Australian Open on Thursday as she fought off Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5 in a battle of attrition to reach her first Australian Open final in broiling heat.

PEOPLE-KOBE-BRYANT/ Kobe Bryant's widow breaks silence on NBA superstar's death

Three days after Los Angeles basketball great Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others perished in a helicopter crash, his wife, Vanessa, broke her silence with an Instagram message saying she was “completely devastated” by their loss. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-USA/POMPEO (TV)

UK foreign minister Raab and U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo speak in London Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State speaks on "The Future of the Special Relationship” in conversation with British foreign minister Dominic Raab at think tank event.

30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Austrian cabinet ends two-day off-site meeting Austria's new coalition government of conservatives and Greens holds a news conference at the end of a two-day off-site meeting in the wine-producing region of Wachau on the Danube.

30 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/FISHERIES (PIX) (TV)

Britain's divorce from the EU is about to get messy in France's fishing ports Britain's success in "taking back control" of its fishing waters once it leaves the European Union will be one measure of whether its Brexit gamble has paid off. French trawler captain Stephane Fait is counting on his president to ensure London fails.

30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-PARNAS

Hearing in Parnas criminal case Judge will hold a hearing to determine whether to modify a protective order so that Parnas can release further materials to Congress.

30 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/EUROPEANS-REACTIONS (PIX) (TV)

Reactions from European communities living in London on day the UK leaves the EU Reactions from European communities living in London as the UK departs from the European Union on January 31.

Jan 31 EU-SERBIA/ (TV)

Josep Borell, EU High Representative visits Kosovo, Serbia During his three day visit to Kosovo and Serbia, Josep Borell European Union's High Representative would meet top officials, representatives of NGOs, political parties in Pristina and Belgrade.

Jan 31 IRELAND-ELECTION/HOUSING (PIX) (TV)

Anger over latest Irish housing crisis defines election A spectacular house price crash catapulted the party of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to power nine years ago. An equally spectacular recovery that has made housing unaffordable for swathes of the population now threatens to end his Fine Gael party's grip on power in elections next month.

Jan 31 BRITAIN-EU/LONDON-REACTIONS (PIX) (TV)

Reactions from London on day the UK leaves the EU Commiserations or celebrations? Reactions from the capital as the UK departs from the European Union on January 31.

Jan 31 BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Brexit: United Kingdom due to leave the EU The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on Jan. 31 at 2300 London time. Reuters will provide full live text, pictures and tv coverage from across Europe. Illustration-based graphic that looks at the steps that led Britain from David Cameron's 2015 general election to the current parliamentary impasse.

Jan 31 UKRAINE-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo visits Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine.

Jan 31 USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT

FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate.

Jan 31 USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES

FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump Running factbox on best quotes from trial.

Jan 31 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-BANKS/ Turkey's banking watchdog announces Jan-Dec banking sector data

BIOGEN-RESULTS/ Biogen Inc reports fourth-quarter results

Biogen Inc will report fourth-quarter results on Thursday, when investors will be on high alert for updates on its plan to file an application for U.S. approval of its experimental treatment for Alzheimer's. 30 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

LILLY-RESULTS/ Eli Lilly to report fourth quarter results

Eli Lilly and Co is expected to fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, with investor focusing on comments over the impact to sales of its diabetes drug Trulicity from the recent launch of Novo Nordisk's rival treatment. Focus will also be on sales of Lilly migraine treatment Emgality. 30 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/MEETING Federal Reserve to loosen Volcker Rule foreign funds provisions

Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting to discuss a proposal to simplify and clarify the covered funds provision within the Volcker rule, and a final rule to streamline and increase the transparency of the Board's control framework, in Washington. 30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

LIBERIA-GASOLINE/SHORTAGE (TV) Liberia running low on gas after reserves go missing

Lines to the pump are snaking across Liberia's capital Monrovia after the government announced this week that the country was unexpectedly down to its last few days' worth of gasoline, because authorities had overestimated how much was in storage. A shipment is expected to bring supplies soon from overseas, but critics are bristling at what they see as another sign of President George Weah's chaotic leadership. 30 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-TRADE/ Interview with Colombia's commerce minister on trade, coal exports

We'll speak to Colombia's commerce minister about the country's attempts to diversify its exports as the trade deficit worsens. We'll also ask how Colombia can hope to replace coal exports as prices and interest in the fuel falls. Jan 31

UBER-COLOMBIA/ (PIX) (TV) Uber drivers cram in fares in countdown to app’s Colombia departure

Like a race car driver, Karen Londono is competing against the clock. She rests just four hours a day, taking as many fares as possible driving for Uber before the application is deactivated. The company, which has repeatedly clashed with regulators and taxi groups in Colombia, will stop functioning from Saturday, leaving single mother Londono worried about making ends meet. Jan 31

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/ PREVIEW-Colombia central bank expected to hold rate at Friday meeting

Colombia's central bank is expected to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.25% at its Friday meeting, amid falling inflation and steady economic growth. Jan 31

GRAINS-PARIS/ Paris Grain Day conference

French consultancy Agritel holds annual conference on grain markets. Includes speakers from leading oilseed analyst firm Oil World and the UN's food and agriculture agency. Jan 31

INDIA-BUDGET/SURVEY India will forecast its growth for next fiscal, highlight challenges in its economic survey

Indian government will table its economic survey in the parliament on Friday that will layout the state of Asia's third largest economy and forecast growth for the next year. The survey will hold cues to the crucial budget that will test Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to steer the country through a deep economic slowdown at a time when he is facing backlash against the new controversial citizenship law. Jan 31

COLOMBIA-RATES/ Colombia central bank board expected to hold borrowing costs at meeting

Colombia's seven-member central bank board is expected to hold borrowing costs at 4.25% at its January meeting. Jan 31

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE USA-DEFENSE/

Heads of U.S. Africom, U.S. Southern Command testify before Senate panel Heads of U.S. Africom and U.S. Southern Command testify before Senate Armed Services Committee.

30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Trial continues in Weinstein rape case

The rape trial of movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues. 30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/GUARDS Pre-trial conference for Jeffrey Epstein jail guards charged with concealing failure to check on him before his suicide

A pretrial conference is scheduled in Manhattan federal court for correctional officers, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, charged with covering up their failure to check on financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before he hanged himself. 30 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SENEGAL-WOMEN/ACTIVIST (PIX) (TV) Senegalese female activist fights for women's rights

Fatou Warkha was instrumental in raising awareness about sexual violence against women in Senegal last year which culminated in government passing a stronger law protecting rape victims. Now, through her increasingly popular Warkha TV network, Warkha intends to hold those lawmakers to account and make sure the law remains as strong as it proports to be. Jan 31

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME-SHOW (TV)

Football - NFL - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira expected to brief the media ahead of Halftime show Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to light up the halftime stage at Super Bowl LIV and will speak to the media about putting on one of the most anticipated live performances of the year.

30 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT NIGERIA-WOMEN/ (PIX) (TV)

#MeToo Nigeria style: women opt for martial arts over marches Frustrated by a high rate of sexual assaults, poor law enforcement and tribal taboos, some Nigerian women are breaking with tradition by starting self-defense classes.

Jan 31

