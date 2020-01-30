No explosives found on woman who forced Russian plane into emergency landing - Tass

No explosives were found on a woman who forced a plane to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Thursday after she had threatened to blow herself up, the Tass news agency reported, citing a source.

Russia's S7 airline said the woman had stood in the aisle and said she had an explosive device.

