Spain to repatriate nationals from Wuhan in cooperation with UK
A group of Spanish citizens will fly back from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the coming hours as part of a joint repatriation operation with the United Kingdom amid concerns over coronavirus, Spain's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa said earlier that the group of around 20 Spaniards will spend 14 days in quarantine when they return to the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wuhan
- Chinese
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Spaniards
