Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's first McDonald's scraps 30th anniversary giveaway due to coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:30 IST
Russia's first McDonald's scraps 30th anniversary giveaway due to coronavirus fears
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia's first McDonald's restaurant has scrapped a plan to sell Big Mac burgers for virtually nothing to mark its 30th anniversary over fears it would attract huge crowds, which authorities have advised against due to coronavirus fears. The restaurant on Moscow' central Pushkin Square, was due on Friday to sell the Big Mac for just three roubles ($0.0474) instead of its usual price of 135 roubles and expected to draw tens of thousands of people. But on Thursday it ditched the plan after Moscow authorities issued a city-wide warning against mass public events.

"Yesterday the Moscow government announced precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus," McDonald's said in a statement. "(It) recommended refraining from holding public events in the near future in places where citizens gather en masse in order to minimize risks of infection."

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Russia. Nonetheless, the country has limited rail connections and partially closed its land border with China, and announced it would temporarily stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals.

The virus, which began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has killed 170 people in China and infected more than 7,800 globally. HISTORIC OPENING

The Big Mac cost 3 roubles on Jan. 31, 1990, when the opening of the first McDonald's in the final months of the Soviet Union drew international attention and was considered of huge significance. That day over 30,000 people queued around the block for the first taste of American fast food, Manu Steijaert, a vice president at McDonald's, said, adding it was a global record at the time.

The branch, located 1.5 km (0.93 miles) from the Kremlin, has since seen over 140 million visits and last year was the busiest branch of McDonald's globally. McDonald's has 735 restaurants in Russia and plans to cross the 800 marks in 2020, investing over $100 million in its expansion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans increasingly confident impeachment trial could end by Friday

A senior Senate Republican said momentum was building on Thursday for a quick end to President Donald Trumps impeachment trial despite a push by Democrats to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton. John Barrasso...

Colombia rejects Venezuelan proposal to resume diplomatic relations

Colombia rejected a proposal to resume diplomatic relations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros government on Thursday, amid a dispute over a fugitive former Colombian congresswoman who was captured in Venezuela. Maduro abruptly cut d...

UPDATE 4-Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping quadruples, stock up 13%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 rise in two years. Shares soared 13 i...

"Dawn of a new era": UK's Johnson "respectfully" marks Brexit day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail Brexit day on Friday as the dawn of a new era and pledge to unite Britain in an address to the nation which he hopes will draw a line under years of angry debate over the European Union.On the day the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020