Qatar appreciates efforts on solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict -Al Jazeera
The Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday they appreciate the American efforts to find solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict as long as they are within the framework of international legitimacy, according to Qatar's Al Jazeera TV channel. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs added peace cannot be achieved without safeguarding the rights of Palestinians by establishing a sovereign state on the 1967 borders.
