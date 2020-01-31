Virgin Atlantic suspends Shanghai flights over coronavirus
Virgin Atlantic has suspended its daily operations to Shanghai for two weeks from Feb. 2 due to the outbreak of coronavirus and a declining demand for flights, it said on Thursday. "Flights to Hong Kong continue to operate as scheduled," it said.
British Airways has cancelled all its flights to mainland China for a month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Virgin Atlantic
- British Airways
- Shanghai
- Hong Kong
- China
ALSO READ
British Airways often worse than rivals on emissions -consumer group
British Airways suspends flights to mainland China for a month
UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears
British Airways suspends China flights over virus
British Airways suspends bookings for China flights after coronavirus warnings