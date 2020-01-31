Virgin Atlantic suspends Shanghai flights over coronavirus

Virgin Atlantic has suspended its daily operations to Shanghai for two weeks from Feb. 2 due to the outbreak of coronavirus and a declining demand for flights, it said on Thursday. "Flights to Hong Kong continue to operate as scheduled," it said.

British Airways has cancelled all its flights to mainland China for a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.