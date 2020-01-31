Left Menu
Development News Edition

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines (IBM).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 06:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 06:56 IST
IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO
IBM's next CEO Arvind Krishna. Image Credit: ANI

Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines (IBM). Krishna has replaced longtime CEO Virginia Rometty.

Rometty, 62, will continue as executive chairman and serve through the end of the year when she will retire after almost 40 years with the company, IBM said in a statement on Thursday. Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6.

Krishna, 57, is IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software, where he leads the IBM business unit that provides the cloud and data platform on which IBM's clients build the future. His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research. Previously, he was general manager of IBM's Systems and Technology Group's development and manufacturing organisation, the statement read.

Prior to that, Krishna built and led many of IBM's data-related businesses. He has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He joined IBM in 1990.

"Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM," the statement quoted outgoing CEO Rometty as saying. "He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow," she said.

"Arvind has grown IBM's Cloud and Cognitive Software business and led the largest acquisition in the company's history. Through his multiple experiences running businesses in IBM, Arvind has built an outstanding track record of bold transformations and proven business results and is an authentic, values-driven leader. He is well-positioned to lead IBM and its clients into the cloud and cognitive era," Rometty further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200

The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization WHO declared a global health emergency.A new State Department travel advisory raise...

US Senate poised for crucial vote on witnesses at Trump trial

Washington, Jan 31 AFP US senators wrapped up two days of exhaustive questioning of House prosecutors and White House lawyers at President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, setting the stage for a showdown vote on Friday on Democratic demand...

Young scores 39 as Hawks topple Sixers

Trae Young exploded for 39 points and a career-high 18 assists and the Atlanta Hawks stunned the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a 39-point first quarter en route to a front-running 127-117 victory Thursday night. John Collins accumulated ...

'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit day

Britains Brexit-day front pages expressed both joy at the countrys imminent departure from the European Union and remorse and trepidation on Friday as the UK prepares to go it alone after nearly half a century as part of the bloc. Yes, we d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020